Andrei Kamarowsky has joined UK sales outfit HanWay Films as director of international sales, replacing Agathe Valentin, who is now sales director at The Match Factory.

He is based in Paris, and reports into Nicole Mackey, HanWay’s director of sales.

Kamarowsky has previously held positions at Europacorp, Orange Studios, Gulf Film and, most recently, distributor About Premium Content.

Kamarowsky will focus on selling to France, Japan, Scandinavia, Benelux, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Portugal, Turkey and South Africa.

His first market for the company will be the upcoming EFM, where HanWay’s slate includes Rebecca Lenkiewicz’s directorial debut Hot Milk, playing in competition, and John Maclean’s Glasgow opener Tornado.

“Andrei is well loved and respected by distributors all over the world. He brings his expertise and fresh ideas to HanWay,” said Mackey.

“Having long admired the company’s commitment to championing visionary filmmakers, I look forward to collaborating with such a talented group to continue supporting distinctive storytellers and creating exceptional opportunities for our partners,” added Kamarowsky.