The American Film Market (AFM) will return to Los Angeles and take place at Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City from November 11-16 2025 after last year’s one-off arrangement in Las Vegas.

After a number of meetings with members led by a group of the blue chip sellers that began shortly after last year’s event at The Palms Casino Resort, Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA) announced the decision to restore the event to the Los Angeles area on Wednesday night.

The news has been applauded by major sales agents in the United States and will also be a boon for the city in what has been a devastating start to the year with the regional wildfires.

IFTA’s letter to the industry appears below. More to follow…