The American Film Market (AFM) will return to Los Angeles and take place at Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City from November 11-16 2025 after last year’s one-off arrangement in Las Vegas.
After a number of meetings with members led by a group of the blue chip sellers that began shortly after last year’s event at The Palms Casino Resort, Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA) announced the decision to restore the event to the Los Angeles area on Wednesday night.
The news has been applauded by major sales agents in the United States and will also be a boon for the city in what has been a devastating start to the year with the regional wildfires.
IFTA’s letter to the industry appears below. More to follow…
As a valued member of our community and a participant at the American Film Market, we wanted you to know immediately that AFM is coming back to Los Angeles for its 46th edition (November 11-16, 2025).
After an extensive evaluation of multiple venues across Los Angeles to meet the industry’s specific needs and size, the IFTA Board of Directors has selected the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City as the new home of AFM. It is ideally situated just minutes from Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and Westwood and next door to the AMC Century City 15 for screenings. Newly renovated, the Fairmont is a perfect blend of prestige, accessibility, amenities, and pricing consistent with recent years.
Our return to LA holds special significance in the aftermath of the recent devastating fires. It will be heartening to gather as colleagues here once again, where AFM started, and in doing so to take part in the rebuilding of the city that is a vital hub of our industry.
Over the decades, AFM has evolved from solely a transactional space into an essential event where industry leaders come together to launch the latest films and projects, assess the marketplace, share insights, and stay abreast of the rapid changes shaping our business. Your feedback has underscored the importance of AFM as a gathering space and of Los Angeles as the optimal location. The Fairmont offers the location that best responds to your call for an elegant setting that maximizes convenience and encourages productivity.
Details about exhibition opportunities, registration, and the event’s agenda will be available shortly. Thank you for your continued support of the American Film Market. Your commitment inspires our dedication to providing a platform that highlights and advances our global community of independent companies.
We eagerly anticipate welcoming you to Los Angeles.
No comments yet