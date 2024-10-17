Walter Salles’s Brazilian Oscar submission I’m Still Here will open the 16th Hollywood Brazilian Film Festival later this month with the filmmaker and star Fernanda Torres in attendance.

I’m Still Here tells the true story of Eunice Jovem, a wife and mother who must reinvent herself and protect her family in the early 1970s when her husband, a former politician, disappears under the military dictatorship.

Torres has earned acclaim for her role and will take part in a post-screening Q&A at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The festival runs October 29 to November 2.

Murilo Hauser and Heitor Lorega won best screenplay award at Venice Film Festival when the film premiered on September 1. Sony Pictures Classics will release the drama later this year.

“Brazilian cinema is experiencing an extraordinary moment, with filmmakers creating bold and original works that capture the spirit of our culture,” said Talize Sayegh, festival founder and executive director. “We aim to amplify the voices of filmmakers who bring unique and underrepresented perspectives to the screen.”

The festival’s film slate of screenings presented with American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3 and Aero Theatres includes: Cidade; Campo by Juliana Rojas, which won best director at Berlinale’s Encounters; Sundance favorite Malu by Pedro Freire; and Baby, directed by Marcelo Caetano, winner of the Cannes Critics’ Week Prize.

The festival will feature a free screening of the complete HBO original series City of God: The Fight Rages On (Cidade de Deus: A Luta Não Para) on November 2 followed by a Q&A with director Aly Muritiba.

Events include the second edition of ‘Think Cinema Think Brazil Lab - Diversity & Inclusion Initiative’ in collaboration with SPCINE, which supports six Indigenous, Black, and LGBTQIA+ filmmakers with mentorship from leading Hollywood industry professionals.