Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks has announced distribution deals on its animated feature and recent Sitges world premiere Dalia And The Red Book.

Warner Bros Discovery has picked up East European rights, Alfa Pictures and Moving Pictures will release the family film in Spain and in Argentina, respectively, this weekend; Tondero Distribucion will release in Peru on October 31, Mattegraphics in Ecuador on November 7, and Caribbean Cinemas in Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic, also on November 7.

Previous deals saw The Walt Disney Company acquire for Brazil and other Latin American territories for release in December through Star Distribution before the film lands on Disney+; Little Brother took German-speaking territories; Nashe Kino acquired CIS and the Baltics; AV Jet took Taiwan; Muse Ent acquired for Singapore; and Nos Lusomundo took the film for Portugal.

Discussions are ongoing for the US, UK, Mexico, France, South Korea, China, Italy, and Scandinavia.

Argentinian filmmaker David Bisbano directed Dalia, which is inspired by The NeverEnding Story and Corpse Bride and follows the adventures of a girl who finishes the book started by her late author father.

“We are so happy with the audience reaction in Sitges and private screenings, creating strong opportunities for this bold film that was the very first to mix the three animation techniques – stop motion, CGI, and 2D classic animation,” said FilmSharks head Guido Rud.

Dalia And The Red Book is scheduled to receive its international premiere at Tallinn Black Nights section Just Film next month (November 8-24).