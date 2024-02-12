Social justice-themed horror film Silence Of The Prey is to get its world premiere as the opening night presentation at the Golden State Film Festival in Los Angeles on February 23.

The film, from Studio Dome genre label The Horror Collective, stars Karyna Kudzina in the story of an immigrant mother who discovers a horrifying truth while working as a caregiver to an elderly man.

Kudzina also makes her directing debut, co-directing with Michael Vaynberg. Kudzina and Saro Varjabedian wrote the script.

Monte Bezell, who also stars, and Den Tolmor produce with Kudzina.Golden State festival programmer Peter Greene said: “We are huge fans of the film and its team and believe that Karyna Kudzina’s performance is one not to miss.”

Bezell and Tolmor commented: “Our film encapsulates the harrowing vanishing of thousands, shrouding the boundary between the enigmatic and the inconceivable. It stands as a chilling homage to the terrors that reverberate within the void of the absent, an uncompromising, spine tingling saga that compels us to confront the abyss lurking amidst our midst.”

Studio Dome CEO Shaked Berenson added:“The film addresses the dangers that undocumented immigrants sometimes face while trying to provide for their families without the protections that most people enjoy. Silence Of The Prey is a perfect follow-up to The Horror Collective’s Ghosts Of The Void, which also explores social justice issues.”