Zeitgeist Films in association with Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to director Jeff Zimbalist’s documentary How to Come Alive With Norman Mailer.

The film made its North American premiere at Doc NYC last autumn and will be released theatrically by Zeitgeist in late June, with an educational, home video and digital release by Kino Lorber to follow.

The documentary was executive produced by Stu Schreiberg, Vinnie Malhotra and John Buffalo Mailer, and produced by Zimbalist and Vicki Marquette. The production companies were Triage Entertainment and All Rise Films.

The portrait of one of America’s most famous literary icons explores Mailer’s life through never-before-seen footage including outtakes, audio recordings and interviews. According to the distributors, it is the first project to have had full access to the Mailer family and its archive.

Zeitgeist co-presidents Emily Russo and Nancy Gerstman said: “We were incredibly entertained by this fascinating and deeply personal portrait of a writer we have long admired. This provocative documentary portrait is surely one that Mailer himself would have appreciated, and we’re sure audiences will too.”

Zimbalist commented: “We’re thrilled to have such experienced theatrical distributors bringing Mailer’s most provocative and important ideas to audiences in a time when they’re more relevant than ever.”