BFI Distribution has acquired UK-Ireland rights to Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard’s feature The Extraordinary Miss Flower.

The distributor is planning a May 2025 theatrical release for the title, after its screenings at Dublin International Film Festival on February 28 and Glasgow Film Festival on March 1 and 2.

Described by the BFI as a ‘biographical performance film’, The Extraordinary Miss Flower depicts the story of Geraldine Flower and the discovery of a suitcase of love letters sent to her in the 60s and 70s, that inspired Icelandic singer-songwriter Emiliana Torrini to record a new album.

The film consists of performances by Torrini and her band, combined with dramatic scenes and readings from the letters. Richard Ayoade, Nick Cave, Alice Lowe and Sophie Ellis-Bextor are among the participants in the film.

It was produced by Zoe Flower and co-produced by Andy Starke, with executive producers Sam Dyson, Ben Wheatley, Beth Earl and Anna Hildur Hildibrandsdottir. The film was backed by Distiller Music. The Extraordinary Miss Flower had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2024.

UK filmmaking duo Forsyth and Pollard have previously made films about music and musicians, including Bafta-nominated feature debut 20,000 Days on Earth about Cave.