International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) has selected 35 feature films across its Luminous and Frontlight sections, including new films from Albania, South Africa and Panama.

The Luminous section includes non-fiction titles with a range of styles and formalistic approaches, and consists of 23 films, 22 of which are world or international premieres and 20 of which are features.

Titles include Zikethiwe Ngcobo and Chloe White’s South Africa-UK co-production 1001 Days, about the young mothers struggling to raise their children amid unemployment, poverty, disease and domestic violence in Johannesburg. The film, with Zulu and English-language dialogue, is produced by Rose Palmer for Whalebone Films.

The Frontlight strand looks to examine the truth and artistically explore urgent issues of our time; and includes 18 films, 16 of which are world or international premieres and 15 of which are features.

Titles include US title Stamped From The Beginning by Life, Animated director Roger Ross Williams, which explores the history and stark reality of racism in US society; and Nahid Persson’s Son of the Mullah, in which activist and journalist Roholla Zam works to expose the corruption and hypocrisy of the Iranian regime.

The festival has set ‘Phenomenal Friction’ as the theme for its public DocLab immersive exhibition programme, showcasing more than 30 interactive works that examine the resistance that propels creativity forwards.

IDFA on Stage, the festival’s programme of live cinema events, includes nine projects across film, new media and performing arts; while the IDFA queer programme curated by Simone van Saarloos will take place over six days at the new IDFA Vondelpark Pavilion, under the banner Contagious & Queer.

The festival has selected 10 titles for Paradocs, its experimental art showcase, including Dearest Fiona, in which visual artist Fiona Tan combines her father’s letters from the 1980s with scenes from the present.

The festival’s final competition titles will be announced on Wednesday, October 18 at a press conference. IDFA 2023 runs from November 8-19.

Luminous

*denotes world premeire

1001 Days

Dir. Zikethiwe Ngcobo, Chloe White

… Ned, Tassot, Yossot …

Dir. Brigitte Weich

Amor

Dir. Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri

A Band Of Dreamers And A Judge*

Dir. Hesam Eslami

Atirkül in the Land of Real Men

Dir.Janyl Jusupjan

Another Day*

Dir. Eneos Carka

Burning Out*

Dir. Saskia Gubbels

Ch’ul be, Sacred Path

Dir. Humberto Gomez Perez

Embodied Chorus*

Dirs. Mohamad Moe Sabbah, Danielle Davie

Echo Of You*

Dir. Zara Zerny

Four Holes*

Dir. Daniela Muñoz Barroso

Glass, My Unfulfilled Life

Dir. Rogier Kappers

Helke Sander: Cleaning House

Dir. Claudia Richarz

How Do You Spell Home?*

Dir. Louisiana Mees-Fongang

Longing For Light

Dir. Alba Cros Pellise

Mother Suriname - Mama Sranan*

Dir. Tessa Leuwsha

Ozogoche*

Dir. Joe Houlberg Silva

The Driven Ones

Dir. Piet Baumgartner

The New Man

Dir. Carlos Yuri Ceuninck

The Zola Experience

Dir. Gianluca Matarrese

The Archive: Queer Nigerians

Dir. Simisolaoluwa Akande

Under The Moonlight*

Dir. Tonny Trimarsanto

Where Zebus Speak French

Dir. Nantenaina Lova

Frontlight