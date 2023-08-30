International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) will showcase the careers of Chinese filmmaker Wang Bing, and the UK’s Peter Greenaway at the 2023 edition in November.

Wang Bing is the 2023 IDFA guest of honour and the festival will screen a curated selection of his work, including 2002’s Tie Xi Qu: West of the Tracks, and this year’s Cannes titles Man In Black and Youth (Spring).

In a masterclass session, Wang Bing will also discuss 10 contemporary films by Chinese filmmakers, as a way of investigating the social and political history of the country, and the language of cinema.

Greenaway will receive a special IDFA tribute, consisting of screenings of six films from his career, which spans seven decades. The festival will also present him with a lifetime achievement award.

IDFA 2023 runs from November 8 to 19 in Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The festival has set three focus programmes for its 36th edition. One is an homage to 16mm film; the second, Fabrications, will investigate the association of truth with documentaries; while the third will demonstrate how filmmakers and documentarians inspire one another worldwide.