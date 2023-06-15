Simon Chambers’ documentary Much Ado About Dying has been scooped up for UK and Ireland distribution by Glasgow-based Cosmic Cat ahead of its UK premiere at Sheffield DocFest today (June 15).

Cosmic Cat, which regularly works as an impact partner on Ken Loach’s films, is planning a theatrical and digital release for the end of the year.

Much Ado About Dying explores themes of death and the elderly through the director’s own relationship with his dying uncle. Premiering at Amsterdam International Documentary Film Festival (IDFA) in 2022, Chambers won the best director award.

It is produced by the UK’s Tiffin Films and Ireland’s Soilsiú Films, with the latter’s previous film Young Plato also being distributed by Cosmic Cat.

Soilsiú Films’ David Rane said: “It’s a real challenge today to get an arthouse documentary, even one as charming and funny as Much Ado About Dying, out into UK cinemas. We are delighted to be partnering again with Ged and Cosmic Cat on the theatrical release of Simon’s beautifully directed film. It deserves to be seen on the big screen, and if anyone can help get it there, it’s Cosmic Cat.”

In addition to Young Plato, Cosmic Cat’s slate includes documentaries Cassius X: Becoming Ali, Ride The Wave and Glasgow audience award winner The Hermit Of The Treig.