IFC Films and Shudder have acquired rights for North America, the UK and Ireland to Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Spooky Pictures’ Late Night With The Devil.

IFC plans to give the supernatural horror film an exclusive theatrical release and Shudder will stream the title at a later date.

AGC is handling international sales of the film at the AFM.

Written, directed and edited by Australian filmmakers Cameron and Colin Cairnes, Late Night With The Devil stars David Dastmalchian as a charismatic talk show host whose live broadcast unexpectedly unleashes evil into the nation’s living rooms.

Derek Dauchy, Mat Govoni, Steven Schneider, Roy Lee, Adam White, John Molloy and David Dastmalchian produced for Image Nation Abu Dhabi, Spooky Pictures, Future Pictures and Good Fiend Films.

The film premiered at SXSW and has since screened at Fantasia Festival, the Sydney Film Festival, BIFAN, Sitges (where it won the best screenplay award), London and Toronto After Dark.

Shudder vice president of global acquisitions and co-productions Emily Gotto said: “Late Night With The Devil is an exhilarating demonstration of how the horror genre continues to present new and exciting storytelling. We’re delighted to partner with Cameron and Colin, Image Nation and Spooky Pictures on the release of the film as we continue to work with some of the industry’s most talented filmmakers.”

Colin and Cameron Cairnes commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with IFC Films and Shudder to share Late Night With The Devil with wider audiences around the globe. The success of the film’s international festival run has exceeded our wildest expectations and we can’t wait to embark on the next exciting phase of the movie’s journey with these fantastic partners.”