Italy’s Illmatic Film Sales arrives in Cannes with a slate led by Gianluca Manzetti’s debut feature Roma Blues.

Set in Rome, it’s the story of a serial dreamer whose discovery of a phone containing proof of a crime changes his life forever.

Produced by Art Film Kairos, Eliofilm, Rai Cinema, the feature film stars lead actor Francesco Gheghi – as seen recently in Paolo Strippoli’s Flowing (Piove) – together with Mikaela Neaze Silva and Mino Caprio.

Illmatic is also at Cannes selling Francesco Carnesecchi’s thriller-horror Resvrgis, about a bored young girl who gets involved in a dangerous and mind-bending boar hunt.

The film was selected for Locarno’s Match Me and the Brussels BIF Market, and buyers in Cannes will be able to view a rough cut.

Carnesecchi’s previous debut feature film La Partita was sold to Netflix worldwide. Illmatic Film Group co-produced Resvrgis together with Red Carpet and Beetlefilm.

The Italian sales agency’s Cannes slate also includes Giorgio Amato directed comedy The Undecided Groom (Lo Sposo Indeciso), Luca Calvani-directed comedy Fosco & Fred and Bassem Breche’s Lebanon-set Riverbed.