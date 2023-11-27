European exhibitor Pathe Cinemas has expanded its partnership with large screen exhibitor Imax.

The deal will see the creation of five new Imax with Laser systems in Europe, including four in France.

The new agreement also spans distribution, with Pathe’s event cinema and distribution arm Pathe Live set to release three of its films across the Imax network.

The first of the three films under the deal will be the first-ever Filmed for Imax classical ballet stage performance released in cinemas.

Co-produced by Paris Opera and Pathe Live and distributed worldwide by Pathe Live, Rudolf Nureyev’s choreographed ballet Swan Lake will be performed by the Paris Opera Ballet and filmed next summer with Imax certified cameras for a targeted global release at the end of 2024.

In 2022, Imax and Pathe Live collaborated on the first concert to be released through the Filmed for IMAX camera programme, Indochine’s Central Tour.

Imax and Pathe Cinemas have worked together since 2010 and currently operate 26 locations together across France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and Morocco.

”This agreement advances two key strategic priorities for IMAX: expanding our network in the thriving French cinema market and further diversifying our content portfolio across new experiences,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax.

“We are delighted to deepen our historical partnership with IMAX through this new agreement which represents a significant millestone in our strategic alliance,” said Aurélien Bosc, chairman of Pathe Cinemas.