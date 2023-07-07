Screen celebrated the launch of the UK & Ireland Stars of Tomorrow 2023 with a party at Home House, London on Wednesday, July 5.

Most of this year’s Stars were in attendance, including Kit Connor, Ruby Stokes, Leo Woodall, Ronke Adekoluejo, Rory Fleck Byrne and Mia McKenna-Bruce.

other guests included producers Emily Morgan, Duncan Henworthy and Tolu Stedford; British Council’s Catherine Bray and Briony Hanson; BBC Films’ Eva Yates; Amazon Prime Video’s Dan Grabiner, and ScreenSkill’s Emma Turner.

Prime Video returned as the headline sponsor for the fourth consecutive year, with ScreenSkills and the BFI London Film Festival as supporting partner and in-kind partner respectively.