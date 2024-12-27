Alejandro González Iñárritu’s untitled Tom Cruise film has been set for an October 2, 2026 Imax release by Warner Bros Pictures, giving the project a prime awards season slot.

The date had previously been claimed by Warner for Matt Reeves’ sequel to The Batman, which now moves to a global release on October 1, 2027, also in Imax.

The Inarritu project, the Mexican filmmaker’s first English-language film as a director since The Revenant, is being produced by Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment and will also star Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Riz Ahmed.

Plot details have not been revealed, but according to a logline provided by Warner Bros the story centres on “the most powerful man in the world…on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.”

Reeves’ yet-to-be-titled Batman project, expected to shoot in the second half of 2025, is the writer-director’s follow-up to The Batman, the 2022 release with Robert Pattinson in the title role that grossed $772m worldwide.

Warner Bros Pictures also announced a release date swap for Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.

Mickey 17, the South Korean director’s English-language sci-fi comedy adventure starring Pattinson, moves from April 18 to March 7, 2025, in Imax. The film’s release had previously been moved from March this year to January next year and then to April.

Sinners, Coogler’s horror thriller with Michael B Jordan, moves from March 7 to April 18 in Imax.