Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Indiana Jones & The Dial Of Destiny (Disney) $130m $130m $70m $70m 53 2. Lost In The Stars (Various) $117.3m $319.9m $117.3m $319.9m 1 3. Elemental (Disney) $41.1m $186.8m $29.8m $98m 41 4. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Sony) $25.3m $607.3m $13.8m $267.4m 64 5. Never Say Never (various) $25.2m $38.5m $25.2m $38.5m 1 6. Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts (Paramount) $21.9m $381.3m $14.9m $245.2m 66 7. The Flash ( Warner Bros) $16.4m $245.4m $11.4m $146.1m 79 8. No Hard Feelings (Sony) $14m $49.3m $6.5m $20m 55 9. Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken (Universal) $12.8 $12.8m $7.6m $7.6m 68 10. The Little Mermaid (Disney) $12.4m $523.8m $7.2m $242.8m 53

‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ falls short of ‘Crystal Skull’ debut

Disney and Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny has failed to match the franchise’s previous instalment with its debut weekend box office. In North America, this fifth film in the Indiana Jones series began with an estimated $60.0m, which compares with a $100.1m launch in May 2008 for The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull.

Stretching the estimate to five days, including Tuesday’s July 4 holiday, the domestic launch for The Dial Of Destiny is projected to be $82m. The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull grossed $152m in North America over the film’s five-day Memorial Day launch.

For international, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny has an estimated $70.0m opening from 52 territories – which combines with North America to give a global launch of $130.0m.

Top international territories are UK/Ireland ($8.9m), France ($5.9m), Japan ($4.7m), South Korea ($4.1m) and Germany ($4.1m). We don’t have a consolidated number for the international opening of The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull, but the film began in UK/Ireland with £12.2m (at the time equivalent to $18.4m) on its way to a £40.3m total.

The Dial Of Destiny, which has a pricey production budget reported at $295m, is chasing the $790.7m grossed globally by The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull: $317.1m in North America and $473.6m for international markets.

‘Elemental’ posts strong hold overseas

While Disney may be somewhat disappointed by the Indiana Jones numbers, the news is beginning to improve for the release of its latest Pixar title, especially overseas. Elemental added an estimated $11.3m in North America at the weekend (down 39%) and $29.8m for international (dipping just 7%), combining for a $41.1m third session. Totals for the film are $88.8m for North America, $98.0m for international (where it’s now in 40 markets), and $186.8m worldwide.

Elemental has yet to open in UK/Ireland (traditionally a strong market for Pixar, and releasing this coming Friday), plus Spain, Japan, Scandinavia and some smaller markets.

In cumulative totals, South Korea leads for Elemental with $17.3m, ahead of China ($14.0m), Mexico ($9.9m), France ($6.1m) and Australia ($4.4m).

Comparisons for Elemental are hard to frame, since the last Pixar title, Lightyear, benefited from existing IP, and other recent Pixar films Turning Red, Luca and Soul were released via Disney+ in key markets. Onward, which released early March in North America and key markets, saw its box office curtailed by the Covid pandemic, reaching $141.9m worldwide before cinemas closed.

Coco, the last original-IP Pixar film not impacted by the pandemic, grossed $210.5m in North America and a very strong $603.9m for international, combining for $814.4m worldwide. The international total included $189.2m for China, $57.9m for Mexico (where the film had particular resonance) and $9.4m for Russia. Elemental is not released in Russia, and won’t match Coco’s numbers in China and Mexico.

‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ swings past $600m

Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse achieved its latest box office milestone at the weekend, pushing past $600m with a worldwide total now of $607.3m.

The latest session – the film’s fifth – saw it add an estimated $11.5m in North America (bringing the total to $339.9m) and $13.8m for international (a $267.4m total).

In 2018, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse grossed $384.3m over the course of its lifetime – and Across The Spider-Verse is already 58% ahead of that number.

Top international markets for Across The Spider-Verse are China ($48.6m to date), UK/Ireland ($32.6m), Mexico ($27.0m), Australia ($18.5m) and France ($12.1m).

Across The Spider-Verse is the third-highest-grossing animation of the pandemic era, after Universal’s The Super Mario Bros Movie ($1.34bn) and Minions: The Rise Of Gru ($940m).

Also for Sony, R-rated Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings added an estimated $14.0m at the weekend (roughly evenly split between North America and international), taking the total after two weekends to $49.3m. International holdover markets were down a gentle 26%, with the likes of Germany, Netherlands and Belgium all showing rises.

‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ begins with $13m

Landing in ninth place in Comscore’s latest global box office chart, Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken has launched with a so-so estimated $12.8m – breaking down as $5.2m in North America and $7.6m for international.

Top international markets for the film were Mexico (an estimated $1.3m) and UK/Ireland ($1.1m). Universal notes that Ruby Gillman over-indexed in Scotland (where schools have begun the summer holiday) for the latter market – giving encouragement for England and Wales when school holidays begin later this month.

Kirk DeMicco (The Croods) directs the original story about a teenage girl who transforms into a sea monster after contact with the ocean.

‘Lost In The Stars’ helps push China to strong half-year total

Another $117m for Lost In The Stars at the weekend helped China close out the first half of 2023 on a high, according to the latest data from Artisan Gateway. Lost In The Stars, which was released to coincide with the Dragon Boat Festival, has reached $320m after two weekends of play.

In China, June box office totalled $582m – up 115% on the same month in 2022, and level with pre-pandemic 2019. For the first half of the year, the total is $3.7bn – 53% up on 2022. Chinese-language titles account for 76% of the 2023 total, with foreign import films contributing the other 24%.

Mystery Lost In The Stars follows a lawyer who gets involved in the case of a reappeared missing person, whose husband does not believe she is, as she claims to be, his wife.

Also in the global top 10 chart, Chinese film Never Say Never grossed another $25.6m at the weekend, continuing its long preview run ahead of the official July 6 release. The film is directed by actor Wang Baoqiang (Detective Chinatown series).