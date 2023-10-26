India’s Film Bazaar market has revealed the 20 projects selected for this year’s Co-Production Market.

The invited titles originate from 11 countries and will be pitched to producers, distributors, festival programmers, financiers and sales agents at Goa’s Marriott Resort from November 20-24.

The line-up includes projects from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the US, UK, Singapore, Germany, France, Poland, Luxembourg and Israel.

Titles include The Distant Near, directed by UK-based Polish director Rafael Kapelinski who won a Crystal Bear at the Berlinale in 2017 with youth drama Butterfly Kisses. It tells the story of German Olympian runner Otto Peltzer, who survived the concentration camps of the 1940s and turned to coaching in post-war Germany but was persecuted for being openly gay by the German Sports Association. His struggles led him to India, where he trained the Indian athletics running team.

The project has been put together as Germany-India-France-Poland-UK co-production and is produced by Katharina Suckale of Bombay Berlin Film Productions.

From Israel comes Raju by Dror Sabo, director of Jerusalem Film Festival best feature winner Dead End in 2006 and 2012’s Eagles. The Hewbrew-language feature is produced by Lee Yardeni for MY TV Productions.

I’ll Smile In September recently took part in Busan’s Asian Project Market and will mark the feature directorial debut of India’s Aakash Chhabra. Following a young musician in Old Delhi who gets dental implants after being separated from the love of his life, it is produced by Sanjay Gulati of Crawling Angel Films, Fran Borgia of Akanga Film Asia. Singapore-based Borgia’s credits include Cannes award-winner Tiger Stripes and Tomorrow Is a Long Time, which played at this year’s Berlinale.

Kohinoor is a Germany-Luxembourg-France co-production directed by Indian filmmaker Udita Bhargava, who worked on high-profile titles such as Slumdog Millionaire and Antichrist before making her own feature debut with Dust, which premiered at the Berlinale in 2019. The Hindi-language projects is produced by Martin Lehwald of Schiwago Film.

Also in the selection are two titles from Bangladesh, from where an increasing number of films are being selected for major film festivals. They comprise Khekshiyal (The Jackal) from director Golam Muntakim Fahim and Raya’s Wedding from filmmaker Maksud Hossain.

Film Bazaar received a record number of applications of 142 projects from 19 countries in 27 languages, according to Prithul Kumar, film festival director of IFFI and Film Bazaar, and joint secretary (films) and managing director at the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC).

Organised by the NFDC, it marks the 17th edition of the Film Bazaar, which takes place alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI, November 20-28).

NFDC Film Bazaar Co-Production Market Projects 2023

AATH (The Eight) (India)

Dir Nachiket Waikar

Pros Shwetaabh Singh (NaMa Productions), Tarun Sharma (OneShot Films)

Language: Marathi

A Love Supreme (India)

Dir Dev Benegal

Pros Neeraj Jain, Maya Patel (min(d) studio)

Language: Hindi

Baghuni (Dance Like A Tiger) (India, UK)

Dir Jitendra Mishra

Pro Partha Sarathi Panda (Glocal Films UK)

Language: Odia

Bhai Band (One Two Three Mic Check) (India)

Dir/Pro Manish Saini (Amdavad Films)

Language: Gujarati

Bhopal Boys (India)

Dir Ajitesh Sharma

Pro Monisha Thyagarajan (Awedacious Originals)

Language: Hindi

Fashigate (India)

Dir Phulawa Khamkar

Pro Amar Khamkar (Golden Lily Entertainment)

Language: Marathi

Heirloom (India)

Dir Upamanyu Bhattacharyya

Pro Shubham Karna, Arya. A. Menon (Odd & Even Pictures)

Language: Gujarati, Hindi

I’ll Smile In September (India, Sing)

Dir Aakash Chhabra

Pro Sanjay Gulati (Crawling Angel Films), Fran Borgia (Akanga Film Asia)

Language: Hindi

In Law (India)

Dir Dar Gai

Pro Dheer Momaya, Pranit Sahni (Jugaad Motion Pictures)

Language: Hindi

Kaalakoota (Toxic Nector) (India)

Dir Abhaya Simha

Pro Vachan Shetty

Language: Kannada

Khekshiyal (The Jackal) (Bang)

Dir Golam Muntakim Fahim

Pro Rezwan Shahriar Sumit (mypixelstory)

Language: Bengali

Kohinoor (Ger-Lux-Fr)

Dir Udita Bhargava

Pro Martin Lehwald (Schiwago Film)

Language: Hindi

Lost And Found (India)

Dir Gitanjali Rao

Pro Ranjan Singh (Good Bad Films)

Language: Hindi

Mog Asundi (Let There Be Love) (India)

Dir Bhaskar Hazarika

Pro Ashwini Sidwani (SMR Entertainment)

Language: Hindi

Mouna Tharangam (A Silent Wave) (US-India)

Dir Sachin Dheeraj Mudigonda

Pro Praveena Paruchuri (Paruchuri Vijaya Praveena Arts), Janani Vijayanathan (Kinostreet)

Language: Telugu, English

Rabbit Hole (Sri Lanka)

Dir Ilango Ramanathan

Pro Hiranya Perera (Silent Frames Productions)

Language: Sinhala, Tamil

Raju (Israel)

Dir Dror Sabo

Pro Lee Yardeni (MY TV productions)

Language: Hebrew

Raya’s Wedding (Bang)

Dir Maksud Hossain (Fusion Pictures)

Pros Maksud Hossain, Barkat Hossain, Trilora Hossain (Fusion Pictures)

Language: Bengali

The Distant Near (Ger-India-Fr-Pol-UK)

Dir Rafael Kapelinski

Pro Katharina Suckale (Bombay Berlin Film Production)

Language: English, German, Hindi

The Priest And The Prostitute (India)

Dir/Pro Arunaraje Patil (Gaahimedia)

Language: English, Malayalam, Hindi