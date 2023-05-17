Indonesia has launched the first film matching fund scheme of its kind to support international co-productions, building on the growing success of features from the country.

The one-to-one matching fund is supported by the Indonesian Cultural Endowment Fund, which has put aside $10m for the grant. To be eligible, the project must have an Indonesian producer or director attached.

“There is no cap for each selected project. It depends on the number of international grants they have previously received so long as the government budget is still available,” said Nadiem Makarim, the Indonesian minister of culture, research, and technology (MoECRT), who launched the film grant in Cannes.

The funding can be used in various phases, from story development and research to production and post-production as well as international promotion and distribution, and domestic theatrical releases in Indonesia.

“In the last five years, many Indonesian film projects have received international grant support,” he added. “We know that many Indonesian film projects have international potential. The matching fund is intended to increase and strengthen international collaborations initiated by these Indonesian filmmakers and make it to the international film circuits.”

Recent Indonesian films such as Autobiography, Yuni and Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash have won critical acclaim and accolades internationally. Amanda Nell Eu’s Tiger Stripes, which premiered today (May 17) as the first feature directed by a Malaysian woman to play Cannes and the first Malaysian film selected for Critics’ Week, is a rare eight-country collaboration with Indonesia’s Yulia Evina Bhara as a co-producer.

An upcoming Indonesian film with international partners is Crocodile Tears, which was directed by Tumpal Tampubolon and produced by Mandy Marahimin alongside France’s Acrobates Films and POETIK Film, Germany’s 2Pilots Filmproduktion and Singapore’s Giraffe Pictures.