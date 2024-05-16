The Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival (JAFF) is set to launch a new industry market to showcase the Indonesian film industry and encourage collaboration on both local and international levels.

The inaugural JAFF Market is scheduled to run from December 3-5 at the Jogja Expo Centre, with an estimated 150 booths from local production companies, content creators, service providers and institutions taking up a space of 10,000 sqm. Film producer Linda Gozali, a former secretary-general of the Indonesian Film Festival, will head the market.

“Since its inception in 2006, JAFF has consistently strengthened and stimulated the film ecosystem for the Indonesian film industry,” said Ifa Isfansyah, JAFF’s co-founder and festival director. “Many new filmmakers have emerged from the festival.”

He made the announcement of the new market today (May 16) during the latest meeting of the Asian Film Alliance Network (AFAN) at the Cannes market.

In addition to booths, the JAFF Market will run various programmes, including a project market that will serve as a platform for emerging filmmakers to connect with industry professionals. This programme will be led by Meiske Taurisia, producer of Locarno Golden Leopard winner Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash.

“Every year, many new talents emerge in the Indonesian film scene with potentially groundbreaking projects,” she said. “The project market at JAFF Market is designed to discover and support these projects, providing them with greater opportunities for realization.”

The project market team also comprises Yulia Evina Bhara, Muhammad Zaidy and Vivian Idris.

During last year’s JAFF, a focus group discussion was held among film industry stakeholders in Indonesia to explore the introduction of a JAFF market. The response was overwhelmingly positive, in line with the country’s rapid recovery from the Covid pandemic compared to other Asian countries.

In 2022, Indonesian films captured a 61% market share, outperforming foreign films and the industry fully rebounded in 2023.

The 19th JAFF is scheduled to run from November 30-December 7 in Yogyakarta (also known as Jogja). It was founded by renowned Indonesian filmmaker Garin Nugroho and is Indonesia’s largest film festival.