Inside Out 2 became the highest-grossing Pixar film of all time at the global box office on Tuesday, overtaking Incredibles 2 on $1.243bn to reach $1.252bn.

The animated smash already ranks as the highest-grossing film of the year to date, and has become the fourth highest animated film globally behind The Lion King ($1.663bn, 2019), Frozen II ($1.454bn, 2019), and The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.362bn, 2023).

In North America, where Inside Out 2 has amassed $543.5m, it ranks 17th in the all-time pantheon, and is the third highest grossing animated film ever released.

Internationally the Pixar smash has earned $708m and sits at number eight in the all-time animated charts. It has also become Pixar’s highest grossing release of all time internationally.

The film is closing on the $100m mark in Mexico, which leads the international territories on $91.5m, followed by Brazil on $58.9m, UK on $52.4m, South Korea on $49m, Italy on $41m, France on $38.1m, and China on $37.8m.

Inside Out 2 opens in its final market Japan on August 1.