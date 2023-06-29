International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) has assembled a financial relief package for members impacted by the ongoing writers strike.

The 2023 Work Slowdown Hardship Fund allocates $250,000 to provide grants of up to $1,000 to individual Local 600 members in good standing who are in financial need due to work lost or delayed by any entertainment industry industrial action this year including the ongoing Writers Guild Of America (WGA) strike.

The measure, approved at the national executive board meeting in California last weekend, contains an option to increase to $500,000.

The fund will be administered through the Entertainment Community Fund, which will work with national executive officers to establish eligibility criteria.

The WGA strike is in its ninth week and is expected to run at least through the end of summer until the parties reconvene to negotiate contract renewal terms.

The SAG-AFTRA contract expires at midnight on June 30, raising the prospect of a complete Hollywood production shutdown. The Directors Guild Of America agreed to a new three-year contract last week.

“The guild’s board has the honour and responsibility to lead our members through this work slowdown, as we did during the pandemic,” said Baird B. Steptoe, national president of the International Cinematographers Guild. “During a crisis, none of our members stand alone.”

“Local 600 believes that all workers deserve a fair contract,” says Alex Tonisson, the new national executive director of ICG. “Providing financial relief during this strike is one way to help our members while supporting solidarity in our industry.”

The International Cinematographers Guild represents over 10,000 members who work in film, television, streaming and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, digital imaging technicians, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film loaders, broadcasters and all members of camera crews and publicists.