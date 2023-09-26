UK television productions The Devil’s Hour and Life And Death In The Warehouse are among the nominations for this year’s International Emmy Awards.

Bad Wolf’s The Devil’s Hour is up for the drama series award, along with series from South Korea, Argentina and Germany. Life And Death In The Warehouse, from BBC Studios is nominated in the TV movie/mini-series category, together with projects from South Korea, France and Mexico.

Also among the 56 nominees in 14 categories are British talents Martin Freeman, for his performance in The Responder, and Billie Piper, for her work in I Hate Suzie Too.

The nominees, coming from a total of 20 countries, were announced by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which will host panels and presentations on nominated titles in New York from November 17-19, leading up to the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala on November 20.

Nominations in selected categories are:

Drama series

Extraordinary Attorney Woo - Astory / KT Studio Genie, South Korea

Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido - Oficina Burman (The Mediapro Studio) / Amazon, Argentina

The Devil’s Hour - Hartswood Films / Amazon, UK

The Empress - Sommerhaus Serien GmbH, Germany

TV movie/mini-Series

Chaeboljib Maknaeadeul (Reborn Rich) - Raemongraein / SLL / ChaebolSPC / VIU, South Korea

Infiniti - Empreinte Digitale / Federation Entertainment Belgique, France

La Caída (Dive) - Madam / Filmadora / Infinity Hill / Amazon, Mexico

Life and Death in the Warehouse - BBC Studios, UK

Best performance by an actor

Gustavo Bassani, Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido - Oficina Burman (The Mediapro Studio) / Amazon, Argentina

Martin Freeman, The Responder - Dancing Ledge Productions, UK

Jonas Karlsson, Nattryttarna (Riding in Darkness) – Jarowskij, Sweden

Jim Sarbh, Rocket Boys - Culver Max Entertainment / Emmay Entertainment / Roy Kapur Films, India

Best performance by an actress

Connie Nielsen, Drømmeren – Karen Blixen Bliver Til - Zentropa Episodes ApS / Viaplay / Belga / Stage 5, Denmark

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie Too - Bad Wolf, UK

Shefali Shah, Delhi Crime – Season 2 - SK Global Entertainment / Golden Karavan / Film Karavan, India

Karla Souza, La Caída (Dive) - Madam / Filmadora / Infity Hill / Amazon, Mexico