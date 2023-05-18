Fifteen months after Russian buyers and sellers became the pariahs of the international film industry following their country’s invasion of Ukraine, Central Partnership, one of the biggest Moscow-based companies, is making a bold attempt to move back into the fold.

Leyla Atakishieva, vice president of international distribution, is in Cannes talking to buyers about new titles including filmed-in-space movie The Challenge, a production that could only have been made with the support of the Russian government. Her colleague Armen Dishdishyan has reportedly been spotted in a Cannes cafe.

However, those US and European sellers who are selling to Russia for various reasons as they don’t want to leave money on the table, or see their films pirated, or have long relationships with companies, say they prefer to work with companies they believe are no longer based in Russia.

“Most of the Russian buyers are registered in UK, America, some European countries, or Georgia, or Armenia,” said one top sales executive. “They’re all getting around it by having relocated or being registered in acceptable territories.”

“We very much also leave it to the producers to make the decision to make that call,” they continued. “Quite a lot of the producers, or even talent agents, will turn down offers because the optics aren’t great.”

Another US sales executive emphasised business is continuing with independent Russian buyers as they have all known each other for years and have pre-war deals in place they intend to honour.