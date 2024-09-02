Jackrabbit Media has acquired worldwide sales rights excluding Scandinavia to Finnish thriller Delivery Run and will commence sales at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) later this week.

Joey Palmroos, who co-directed Jackrabbit sales title The Outlaws (formerly 5 Outlaws) starring Eric Roberts, directed the story about a food delivery driver caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with a snowplough truck driver in the Minnesota backcountry.

Alexander Arnold from shark attack thriller The Last Breath and Yesterday stars alongside Liam James Collins, Nadine Higgin, Arthur Sylense, and Thom Chacon.

Produced by Arctic Renegades, Delivery Run is currently in post-production and will receive its world premiere at the UK’s Grimmfest on Friday, October 4. Palmroos, Pekka Ollula and Aleksi Hyvärinen serve as producers.

The project was one of six selected for the Frontières Buyers Showcase in Cannes last May.

Mark Padilla, Jackrabbit’s president of worldwide sales and acquisitions, said: “Joey Palmroos has delivered an intense and atmospheric story that seamlessly blends suspense and thriller elements, making it a standout title. After its success at Frontières in Cannes, we’re confident this film will resonate with buyers at TIFF and audiences worldwide.”

Palmroos, whose last film The Outlaws was released by Saban in the US, hailed Jackrabbit’s “passion for genre films and their commitment to delivering unique stories to a global audience”.

Jackrabbit Media recently launched a domestic distribution operation. Horror thriller The Death That Awaits is currently available exclusively on Fandango at Home for a 30-day exclusive window.