Producer Janet Yang has been elected to a second term as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Ampas) by the US organisation’s board of governors.

Yang, first elected Ampas president this time last year, is also beginning her fifth year as a governor-at-large for the Academy.

A member of the Academy’s producers branch since 2002, Yang’s producing credits include The Joy Luck Club, The People vs Larry Flynt and animated feature Over the Moon.

Also elected to the Ampas board, as vice-presidents and chairs of their respective committees, were: Bonnie Arnold (membership committee), Howard Berger (museum committee), Brooke Breton (education and outreach committee), Tom Duffield (as vice-president/treasurer, finance committee), DeVon Franklin (equity and inclusion committee), Lynette Howell Taylor (awards committee), Howard A Rodman (as vice-president/secretary, governance committee) and Kim Taylor-Coleman (history and preservation committee).

Academy CEO Bill Kramer commented: “I am thrilled to welcome this year’s board officers. Under Janet’s esteemed leadership, these dedicated governors will guide the Academy’s ongoing efforts to elevate the work of our global membership and film community, highlight our industry’s rich history, foster meaningful dialogue, and continue to build equity and inclusion in every aspect of our organization.”