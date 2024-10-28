Japan’s prime minster Shigeru Ishiba delivered a message of support to the local film industry during the opening of the 37th Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) on Monday (October 28).

Speaking via video message, Ishiba said work was underway to further develop Japan’s screen industries.

“The Japanese content industry has an export scale comparable to that of the steel and semiconductor industries,” said the prime minister. “The source of its competitiveness lies in the individual creators such as film directors and those on the production floor, along with their companies. The government is working to lay the groundwork to further encourage the development of the Japanese content industry by supporting the growth of the next generation of creators and optimising business transactions.

Ishiba also highlighted a recently ratified co-production agreement with Italy, which will be a focus at both TIFF and associated market TIFFCOM.

“In August this year, the Japan-Italy Film Co-Production Agreement came into effect, and the call for submissions for co-productions has finally begun,” he said. “I sincerely hope that the festival will be an event in which the charms of past masterpieces can be rediscovered and that it will provide an opportunity for everyone to meet and exchange ideas for new productions.”

