Tokyo International Film Festival has unveiled the international competition jury for its 37th edition.

Hong Kong filmmaker Johnnie To, French actress Chiara Mastroianni, Hungarian writer/director Ildiko Enyedi and Japanese actress Ai Hashimoto will join Hong Kong star Tony Leung, who was previously named this year’s jury president.

The full line-up of this year’s programme will be announced in late September ahead of the festival, which is set to run October 28 to November 6.

To is the acclaimed director of films such as Breaking News and Drug War and sat on the Berlinale international competition jury in 2023. He is also a regular at Cannes, where his features Election and Vengeance played in Competition, and competed for the Golden Lion at Venice with Exiled, Mad Detective and Life Without Principle.

Enyedi is known for On Body And Soul, which won the Golden Bear at Berlin in 2017 and secured an Oscar nomination. She also played in Competition at Cannes in 2021 with The Story Of My Wife and is in production on Silent Friend, which will mark the first European film for TIFF jury president Leung.

Mastroianni broke onto the scene 30 years ago with Robert Altman’s Ready To Wear and André Téchiné’s My Favourite Season, receiving her first Cesar nomination for the later. More recently, Mastroianni starred in Christophe Honoré’s On A Magical Night, for which she won best actress in Un Certain Regard at Cannes in 2019 and received her second Cesar nomination. She also starred in Honoré’s Marcello Mio, which played in Competition at this year’s Cannes, portraying her late father Marcello Mastroianni in a cast that also included her mother, Catherine Deneuve.

The jury is rounded out by Hashimoto, who served as TIFF’s ambassador for two consecutive years, in 2021 and 2022, and is best known for roles in Tetsuya Nakashima’s 2010 award-winner Confessions, Daihachi Yoshida’s 2012 drama The Kirishima Thing and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Netflix series The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House.

The jury will select from 15 films selected from around the world, and decide the winners including the top Tokyo Grand Prix, which will be announced on November 6.