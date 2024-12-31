Aquaman star Jason Momoa is joining the cast of Supergirl, the superhero feature from Warner Bros’ DC Studios label that starts shooting in the UK next month.

Momoa will play alien bounty hunter Lobo, joining a cast that already includes Belgian star Matthias Schoenaerts and UK up-and-comer Eve Ridley.

Australia’s Milly Alcock, from House Of The Dragon, will play the title character, otherwise known as Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El, in the adaptation of the 2022 DC comic series Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow.

Craig Gillespie is directing, with production set to begin in the UK and Iceland in January. Warner Bros has scheduled the film for a June 26, 2026 release. Supergirl will be the second feature for the recently relaunched DC Studios after Superman, which is set to debut next July.

Momoa confirmed his casting in an Instagram post, quoting himself from an interview saying that Lobo “was always my favourite” comic book character.

Momoa previously helped DC/Warner’s Aquaman to a $1.15bn global gross in 2018, and 2023 sequel Aquaman And the Lost Kingdom to $439m worldwide.