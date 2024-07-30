Columbia Pictures said on Tuesday that Saturday Night, Jason Reitman’s previously untitled ensemble about the launch of the celebrated American comedy sketch show, will get an October 11 awards corridor release in the US.

The film, previously known as SNL 75 denoting the year the show first aired on the NBC network, features Gabriel LaBelle as Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, Dylan O’Brien as Dan Aykroyd, Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase, Rachel Sennott as Rosie Shuster, and Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris.

The cast includes Willem Defoe, J.K. Simmons, Jon Batiste, Ella Hunt, Cooper Hoffman, Andrew Barth Feldman, Naomi McPherson, and Kaia Gerber.

Saturday Night is based on the true story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast.

The release date falls exactly 50 years after Saturday Night Live was first broadcast. Over the years the show has earned global renown as a career launchpad for A-list comedy stars like Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, BIll Murray, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Kate McKinnon, and the late John Belushi.

The film is produced by Jason Blumenfeld, Peter Rice, Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan. Executive producers are Erica Mills and JoAnn Perritano.