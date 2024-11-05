UK media brand John Gore Media Ltd has acquired KFilm Ltd, the parent company of distributors Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment, Icon Film Distribution and Platform Entertainment, and international sales business Kaleidoscope Film Distribution.

Through the deal, John Gore Media Ltd acquires 100% of the share capital of K Film, including the shareholding of KFilm’s previous investors Schneider Investment Associates.

Film, TV and theatre producer Gore and Jonathan Lack will join K Film CEO Spencer Pollard and COO Adam Sergeant on the KFilm board. The current senior management team will remain in place to manage day-to-day operations.

Pollard founded Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment in 2008, with the company securing Schneider investment in 2014. The distributor has released titles including Alice Lowe’s Prevenge, Mary Harron’s Daliland and animations including Gracie and Pedro: Mission Impossible.

Kaleidoscope acquired Platform in 2016, and Icon in 2018.

“It is with great pride and happiness that nearly 16 years to the day since I started Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment, that we head to this year’s AFM full of renewed vigour and excitement, as we plan for including K Film’s group of companies within the John Gore stable of audiovisual businesses,” said Pollard.

“John Gore has a career that is almost unrivalled within media – both as a successful businessman and creative entrepreneur. We cannot wait to start working with yet more established IP in the film and music space, as Kaleidoscope has a long history of success in both areas, domestically and internationally.”

“There have been too many wonderful staff members past and present to thank individually but my biggest thanks goes to our COO, Adam Sergeant who joined me when the business was just a few months old. Then there is Schneider Investment Associates, who, almost 11 years ago, sought me out and fundamentally changed the business through investment, to help us grow both organically, and via the corporate acquisitions of Platform Entertainment in 2016 and Icon Film Distribution in 2018.”

“We are a 360-degree distribution and sales business with our own FAST channels, own SVOD service, a keen eye on library acquisitions, and a financier of independent animation features, documentaries and commercial genre films. Now is the right time to take everything we have built and make it part of something bigger and even more exciting. This is the perfect environment for me, the board and the K Film team to thrive and grow. We cannot wait to get started.”

“With the acquisition of KFilm, we are preserving the legacy of British film and television, while getting the chance to champion new stories,” said Gore. “K Film’s success, reputation and global reach give us a unique foundation to bridge past and future – honouring classics that shape British culture and advancing new stories to captivate audiences worldwide. It’s a commitment to both heritage and growth, ensuring these narratives endure.”

KFilm marks Gore’s latest acquisition, after the purchase of London restoration facility Silver Salt Restoration in September.

Gore has had success as a theatre producer, winning 20 Tony awards, an Olivier award and two NY Emmy awards. John Gore Media also owns classic UK horror studio Hammer Films.