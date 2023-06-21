Jonas Holmberg will leave his role as artistic director of Goteborg Film Festival following the 2024 edition of the Swedish event.

“Next festival will be my 10th as artistic director. It has been a difficult decision, but it feels like a good moment to step aside,” said Holmberg. “We have successfully navigated through the pandemic, and both Göteborg Film Festival, alongside our industry platforms Nordic Film Market and TV Drama Vision, as well as Draken Film, are thriving.

“I will be leaving colleagues whom I admire and have learned a lot from, but before that, we will organize one last festival together. We are working intensively to shape the 47th Göteborg Film Festival into something amazing.”

Holmberg was appointed as artistic director in 2014, succeeding Marit Kapla. He was previously international programme director at the festival from 2012 to 2014; and was editor of film magazine FLM from 2007 to 2012.

“The film festival that Jonas will be leaving next spring has transformed challenges into opportunities and has even experienced the most dynamic period in the history of the Goteborg Film Festival,” said Carina Lindberg Glava, chairperson of the festival board. “The fact that film enthusiasts across the country can now experience the festival digitally and that Goteborg Film Festival was the first major event in the world to have a fully gender-equal film program are just a few examples.”

The Goteborg Film Festival board is beginning the process of recruiting a replacement for Holmberg.

The festival has an annual attendance of 270,000, with almost 2,000 accredited participants. The 2024 edition will run from January 26 to February 4.