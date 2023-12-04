The assault and harassment trial of Jonathan Majors kicked off in Manhattan court on Monday when prosecutors claimed the Hollywood actor engaged in a pattern of abusive behaviour towards his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The pair met in 2021 and according to Assistant District Attorney Michael Perez, Majors, whose credits include Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III and TV show Lovecraft Country, became increasingly hostile over time and manipulated Jabbari, a London-based dancer and movement coach.

Majors was arrested on March 25 and charged with assault and harassment resulting in Jabbari being taken to hospital with minor head and neck injuries.

Much of Monday’s arguments centred on an altercation on a ride home that night as the couple returned from dinner in New York. Jabbari is claiming Majors hit her when she noticed an incriminating text from another woman on his phone.

Majors denies all charges. His attorney Priya Chaudhry said it was Jabbari who in fact assaulted Majors on the car ride home.

She said her client was a practicing Christian who has been accused of the misdemeanours by a former girlfriend who wanted to damage his career out of “revenge” after the relationship ended.

Since charges were brought Majors has been dropped by his management and agent and dropped from ad campaigns. The Sundance drama Magazine Dreams which Searchlight Pictures acquired following rave reviews out of Park City at the start of the year has been removed from the calendar.

The actor attended Monday’s hearing with current girlfriend Meagan Good. If found guilty Majors faces up to one year in prison.