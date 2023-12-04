Thai gangland sequel 4 Kings 2 has stormed the local box office, landing in the top spot as the second biggest opening for a local film this year.

The film, directed by Puttipong Nakthong, took $2.05m (72m baht) across its four-day opening weekend, following its release on November 30.

Backed by Bangkok-based Neramitnung Film, its gross was 44% more than its predecessor 4 Kings, which opened with $1.56m (50m baht) from its first four days in December 2021 and went on to rank as the highest grossing Thai film of that year.

The new film has received an 18+ rating in Thailand for containing violent and gruesome content, compared to the first film’s 15 rating.

Thai authorities were concerned that street fights might break out among students from rival vocational schools, which is the premise of the film. Crowd control police units were deployed to tighten security of shopping malls containing cinemas playing the film in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district.

The sequel brings back the young drug trafficker played by Ukrit Willibrord Dongabriel (aka Thai rapper D Gerrard), who unleashes a new gang war when he seeks revenge from two rival vocational schools. The cast also includes Sutthirak Subvijitra and Sirat Inarachote.

The Thai theatrical release is handled by Neramitnung Film’s sister company, Shinesaeng Ad.Venture.