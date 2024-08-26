Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Thomas Kretschmann, Ashley Greene and Praya Lundberg have joined Anthony Hopkins on the sci-fi thriller and H. G. Wells reimagining Eyes In The Trees. Palisades Park Pictures is launching worldwide sales heading into Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Timothy Woodward Jr. will direct from a screenplay by B. Harrison Smith, Mike Manning, and Dominic Burns on the reimagining of Wells’s The Island Of Doctor Moreau.

The story follows a video journalist (Meyers), his former protegeé (Greene) and a film crew who trek into an isolated forest in Thailand on an island known to locals as “The island of death” after the government held shadowy genetics experiments led by Dr. Addis (Hopkins).

The trip turns into a fight for survival after the expedition makes nightmarish discoveries and learns of Addis’s plans to regress mankind.

Production is scheduled to begin in Thailand later this year. Ashland Hill has boarded the project as financier alongside BGG Capital.

Daemon Hillin of Hillin Entertainment, Simon Williams of Ashland Hill, Artisha Mann-Cooper (Tripped Up) of Artman Cooper Productions, and Mike Manning are producing.

Executive producers include Landon B. Gorman of BGG Capital, Joe Simpson, Jonathan Bross, and Palisades Park Pictures CEO Tamara Birkemoe.

