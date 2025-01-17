Kino Lorber has appointed former Yellow Affair CEO Karoliina Dwyer vice president, acquisitions.

Dwyer will oversee film acquisitions for theatrical releases, PVoD and partner licensing opportunities, as well as Kino Film Collection streaming service.

She reports to Chief Revenue Officer Lisa Schwartz, whose team also includes Nicholas Kemp, SVP, theatrical distribution and marketing; Rebecca Winter, vice president, partnerships and platform management; and George Schmalz, vice president, repertory and international distribution.

Hailing from Finland, Dwyer has built up more than a decade of experience, primarily focused on international distribution. She most recently served as CEO of The Yellow Affair, and began her career in development and production. She has also consulted on international sales and distribution for Tribeca Film Festival and Kino Lorber, among others.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Karoliina to the team,” said Schwartz. “Her taste in film and extensive relationships make her the ideal person to guide our acquisitions as we continue to bring bold, independent visions to all audiences who love great films.”

Kino Lorber’s current releases include the Oscar-shortlisted documentary Soundtrack To A Coup d’Etat; Paul Schrader’s Oh, Canada starring Richard Gere, Uma Thurman and Jacob Elordi; and hummingbird rescue documentary Every Little Thing,