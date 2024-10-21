Ketchup Entertainment founder Gareth West has partnered with Zero Gravity Management and Ozark producer Mark Williams on a new television division.

The venture will operate as a division of Ketchup Entertainment dedicated to producing and acquiring premium series, with Ketchup also serving as the US distributor.

The partnership will focus on shows across multiple genres, ranging from thrillers and historical dramas to sci-fi and crime. The first slate of original projects is in development, while the acquisitions team is looking at completed shows. The partners anticipate releasing the inaugural series by mid-2025.

“This partnership allows us to create and distribute entertaining, commercially-minded stories that resonate with audiences,” said Williams, who co-created Ozark and produced The Accountant. “By distributing directly through Ketchup Entertainment, it allows us to curate how these stories reach viewers.”

West added, “Launching this new division alongside Zero Gravity and Mark Williams is a significant step forward for us. Not only are we committed to producing and acquiring compelling, innovative content, but by also handling US distribution, we can ensure our stories are presented exactly as intended.”

Ketchup recently distributed Michel Franco’s Memory starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard, and before that the Ben Affleck thriller Hypnotic. The company invested in Michael Mann’s Ferrari, on which West served as producer.

The upcoming theatrical slate includes Hallie Meyers-Shyer’s comedy Goodrich starring Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis; George Huang’s Weekend In Taipei starring Luke Evans, Sung Kang, and Gwei Lun-mei; The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie; and Ozi, Voice Of The Forest produced by Appian Way and Mike Medavoy.