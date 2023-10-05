In an unusual step, Warner Bros and New Line have scheduled two instalments of Kevin Costner’s Horizon western opus seven weeks apart next summer.

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 will open exclusively in cinemas through New Line on June 28 2024, followed by Chapter 2 on August 16 2024.

Costner has worked on the Civil War era saga for decades and it is understood he envisioned it as a four-parter, although it was unclear whether there will be third and fourth instalments.

News of the double release will encourage the exhibition community as Hollywood anticipates lean third and fourth quarters following the production slowdown caused by the Hollywood strikes.

Costner directs and stars alongside Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, and Isabelle Fuhrman.

The story weaves together multiple storylines and perspectives and spans 15 years of pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.

Costner, whose Civil War era feature Dances With Wolves won multiple Oscars including best picture in 1991, produces Horizon with Howard Kaplan, and Mark Gillard.

Earlier this year he left Yellowstone, Paramount Network’s western series created by Taylor Sheridan. He had starred as Dutton family patriarch John Dutton in the first five seasons of the show and according to reports departed over unresolved issues coverning shooting schedules and creative differences.