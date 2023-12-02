Seeking Haven For Mr. Rambo, the debut feature of Egyptian filmmaker Khaled Mansour, is set to wrap shooting in Cairo this month.

The drama about a man who goes on a journey to save his dog and best friend, Rambo, was selected for the Red Sea Lodge development programme in 2021 and received a production grant from the Red Sea Fund earlier this year.

Written by Mansour and by Mohamed El-Hosseiny, it is produced by Rasha Hosny. Mohamed Hefzy’s Film Clinic has boarded the production and will distribute in MENA territories through Film Clinic Indie Distribution, which also handles sales.

The film has been in the works for more than six years and producer Hosny said the support of the Red Sea Fund proved a turning point for the project.

“The Red Sea funding gave production and distribution companies trust in the project and Mohamed Hefzy is passionate about the film,” said Hosny, who is also a programmer at Cairo International Film Festival and an associate programmer at Tribeca Film Festival.

The project has also participated in development labs and financing forums such as La Fabrique Cinema Program, Beirut Cinema Platform (Beirut DC) and Malmo Film Market, and won development awards including the cinema grant from the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC).

Filming began on October 17 and is due to end on December 15.