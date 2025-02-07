Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson have joined the cast of Sky and Future Artists Entertainment’s Tinsel Town, with the film now in production on location in the north of England and at Leeds’ Versa Studios.

Bank Of Dave filmmaker Chris Foggin directs. Tinsel Town will be coming to Sky Cinema at Christmas 2025, with the UK’s Mister Smith Entertainment launching sales at the upcoming EFM.

Sutherland plays a Hollywood action star with a bloated ego, who is blindsided when his iconic action franchise is abruptly cancelled. With his career in freefall, he heads to England, hoping to land a role on the West End, but instead finds himself in an eccentric town’s production of Cinderella.

Matt Williams and Pascal Degove produce through the UK’s Future Artists Entertainment. The script has been penned by Frazer Flintham, Adam Brown and Piers Ashworth with additional material by Jake Brunger.

Tinsel Town was commissioned and developed by Sky in association with Future Artists Entertainment.