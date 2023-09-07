Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired US distribution rights to Kim Jee-woon’s black comedy Cobweb from South Korea’s Barunson E&A.

The film, which premiered out of competition at Cannes in May, will receive a US theatrical release in in early 2024.

Set in 1970s South Korea, when censors could dictate the plot of a film, Cobweb stars Song Kang-ho as an obsessive filmmaker who becomes hellbent on reshooting the ending of his latest film in two days in a bid to create a masterpiece.

Cobweb has already sold to most of the world including France (The Jokers Films, a deal sealed by Finecut), Germany and Italy (Plaion Pictures), Spain (La Aventura), Taiwan (Movie Cloud), Japan (Happinet Phantom Studio), Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand (Clover Films), Hong Kong and Macau (Edko Films), the Philippines (TBA Studios), and Australia and New Zealand (Umbrella Entertainment).

Anthology Studios produced the feature and Barunson E&A, the company behind Oscar-winner Parasite, will release in Korea in the end of September, coinciding with the Chuseok holiday period.

Song also starred in Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Broker, winning the best actor prize at Cannes last year for the latter. Cobweb marks his fifth film with director Kim after The Quiet Family, The Foul King, The Good, The Bad And The Weird and The Age Of Shadows. Kim recently directed Apple TV+ sci-fi series Dr Brain.

Having screened at Sydney Film Festival in June, Cobweb will go on to further festivals including Fantastic Fest, the BFI London Film Festival and Sitges.