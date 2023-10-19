Kino Lorber has acquired Noth American rights to Katherine Propper’s hip hop-infused Tribeca selection Lost Soulz, which will next play London’s Raindance Film Festival.

Lost Soulz won second place in Tribeca’s audience award and stars Sauve Sidle as an aspiring young rapper who faces life-changing choices when he joins musicians on a road trip through Texas.

First-time feature filmmaker Propper wrote and directed the drama which is based in part on Sidle’s life. The cast includes Siyanda Stillwell, Aaron “Seven” Melloul, Krystall Poppin, Alexander Brackney, Micro TDH, Malachi Mabson, and Tauran Ambroise.

Andres Figueredo Thomson and Juan Carlos Figueredo Thomson produced, with Mariella Pérez and Propper as co-producers.

Kino Lorber will release Lost Soulz theatrically, digitally, and on home video in 2024. SVP Wendy Lidell negotiated the deal with The Film Sales Company president Andrew Herwitz on behalf of the filmmakers.

Lidell said she was captivated by the “soundtrack and bright colors, and the intimate handheld shooting style and the utter naturalness of the performances”.

“Making this film was a labour of love for so many talented artists and an unforgettable adventure in some beautiful Texas landscapes,” said Propper. “I can’t wait for audiences to experience the incredible music and authentic characters, who are the heart and soul of the movie.”