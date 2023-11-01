Independent distributor Kino Lorber has launched Kino Film Collection, a US streaming service offering new Kino releases fresh from theatrical runs as well as films from the company’s 4,000-title library of classic, international and cult features.

The service, which will be available through Amazon’s Prime Video Channels for $5.99 a month, extends Kino Lorber’s growing digital operation. The distributor has recently acquired North American streaming services MHz Choice and Topic and launched TVoD service Kino Now.

Films from the company’s 4,000-title library already on the service include the 4K restoration of Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Conformist, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Dogtooth, Jafar Panahi’s Taxi and Ana Lilly Amirpour’s A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night. Also streaming are classics such as Fritz Lang’s Metropolis and Sergei Eisentstein’s Battleship Potemkin.

The service will be updated monthly with streaming premieres of films recently on theatrical release, including Chile ‘76, Framing Agnes, Final Cut and Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power.

Kino Lorber president and CEO Richard Lorber said: “I’m excited about Kino Film Collection as a destination for our newest films fresh from festivals and theatres, as well as newly launched restorations of classics and curated selections from our vast library, many streaming for the first time.”

Chief revenue officer Lisa Schwartz, who will oversee the new service, added: “The creation of Kino Film Collection is the latest example of our continued commitment to independent film and to ensuring our incredible collection remains available for audiences nationwide.”