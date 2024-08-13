Kino Lorber in association with Zeitgeist Films have acquired US and English-speaking Canadian rights to Louise Courvoisier’s Cannes Un Certain Regard selection Holy Cow.

Zeitgeist plans fall festival dates and a theatrical debut at Film Forum in the first quarter of 2025, with a national theatrical rollout to follow.

Courvoisier’s debut feature won the Youth Prize on the Croisette and stars Clement Faveau in his debut as an 18-year-old who takes responsibility for the family’s failing farm after his father’s death and enters a cash competition for the best Comte cheese made in the western region of France.

Courvoisier wrote the screenplay and Muriel Meynard of Ex Nihilo produced.

Emily Russo and Nancy Gerstman, co-presidents of Zeitgeist Films, negotiated the deal with Pyramide International head of sales Agathe Mauruc.