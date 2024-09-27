Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap has crossed £2m at the UK-Ireland box office, as of Thursday, September 26, in a strong result for distributors Wildcard and Curzon.

The film has made almost £1.2m across seven weeks of release in Ireland and Northern Ireland, through Wildcard Distribution.

Curzon Film is distributing the title in England, Scotland and Wales, where it has been on release for five weeks and made £806,851.

The film has particularly flourished at leading UK-Ireland independent venues, with Glasgow Film Theatre, Dublin’s Light House, Watershed Bristol and London’s Curzon Soho making up the top four in order.

A Sundance 2024 premiere, Kneecap is a comedy-drama depicting the rise of the eponymous real-life Belfast hip-hop trio. In August the Irish- and English-language title was selected as the Irish entry for the best international feature at the 2025 Oscars; while its extensive festival run has taken in SXSW, Sydney, Karlovy Vary and Sundance Film Festival: London.

“The film has struck a chord with audiences across the UK and Ireland, who have embraced its riotous fun and intelligent social commentary,” said Curzon Film managing director Louisa Dent.

“It has played so well all over Ireland, with Irish audiences warmly embracing the film, making it one of the biggest Irish films in recent years,” said Wildcard Distribution managing director Patrick O’Neill.

It has outstripped Colm Bairead’s Oscar-nominated drama The Quiet Girl, which became the first Irish-language film to gross €1m at the UK-Ireland box office in 2022.