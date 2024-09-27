Swiss documentarian Alexandre O. Philippe will head the official competition jury of the 68th BFI London Film Festival, which has unveiled the juries for its four competitive sections.

Philippe, whose most recent film Chain Reactions about The Texas Chain Saw Massacre won best documentary on cinema at Venice Film Festival this month, will be joined by King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green and Screen International senior contributing editor Manori Ravindran.

UK filmmaker Dionne Edwards, a 2019 Screen Star of Tomorrow and director of Pretty Red Dress, will head up the First Feature Competition jury, alongside Munich Film Festival artistic co-director Julia Weigl and Bernardo Rondeau, curator of film programmes at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

Curator, archivist and consultant June Givanni will lead the Documentary Competition jury selecting the Grierson award for best documentary. Alongside Givanni are 2020 Screen Star filmmaker Ella Glendining, and Sheffield DocFest creative director Raul Nino Zambrano.

The Short Film Competition jury will be chaired by The Taste Of Mango director Chloe Abrahams, alongside filmmakers Simisolaoluwa Akande and 2022 Screen Star George Jaques.

The festival will also run three audience awards, for best feature, best British work and best documentary – the latter won last year by Abrahams’ The Taste Of Mango.

The 2024 BFI London Film Festival runs from October 9-20. The full lineup was unveiled earlier this month, with 15 world premieres including Steve McQueen’s festival opener Blitz.