South Korea’s Contents Panda is launching upcoming horror features Incarnation and The Second Child at the EFM, meeting the rising appetite for genre titles from Asia.

Incarnation centres on a nun who teams with a detective to investigate a series of suicides, which they discover is linked to a curse. The cast is led by Stephanie Lee of The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful, which proved a box office hit in 2019, and Lee Shin-seong, whose credits include Commitment (2013) and A Better Tomorrow (2010).

This film incorporates elements of Vietnamese horror, including rituals and spirits, tapping into a hugely popular genre that is delivering box office success across Asia and beyond.

Produced by Gohok Film and due for release this year, Incarnation marks the second feature of Roh Hong-jin, who previously directed 2010 drama Boy. Now in post-production, it is expected to be released this year

Contents Panda is also introducing The Second Child, a dark fantasy horror about a young girl who encounters the ghost of her deceased sister and her sister’s doppelgänger, while facing a centuries-old family curse.

It stars award-winning actress Lim Soo-jung, who starred in Cannes 2023 selection Cobweb, alongside Park Soi (The Atypical Family) and Korean singer and actress Yuna.

Produced by Film Run, it is directed by Yu Eun-jeong, whose fantasy drama Ghost Walk premiered at Bucheon in 2018. The film is in post-production ahead of a planned release this year.

Further titles on Contents Panda’s EFM slate of upcoming titles includes superhero film Hi-Five; mystery thriller Somebody; horror Ghost Train; drama Homeward Bound; action feature Purgatory: Zone Of Murderers; romantic drama Kickback; contagion drama Virus; animation Miracle In Cell No. 7; and action-comedy The Perfect Duo.