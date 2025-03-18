Amid signs of China relaxing its long-standing restrictions on K-content, Korean firms at Filmart are pinning their hopes on resuming business with the global superpower.

Many feel that the Korean content freeze “has been too long” and are taking meetings here with Chinese buyers for a clearer vision.

“There have been visible, positive movements since the beginning of this year, so I have been particularly looking forward to meeting Chinese buyers,” said Rachel Joo, head of sales at Seoul-based M-Line Distribution.

“We’ve already seen some early signs of change, such as the resumption of cultural exchanges and discussions about reestablishing cooperation. While the situation is still evolving, this development is encouraging for the Korean entertainment industry.”

However, a leading Korean seller, who wished to be unnamed, was more cautious and said they had “yet to see any tangible changes” but was taking meetings here to gain more clear insight into the state of play and potential for future opportunities.

Chinese distributors are also treading carefully and are adopting a “wait and see” mode. A buyer from Shanghai said their focus has, in the meantime, shifted to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan.

Beijing has restricted the distribution of K-content in China since mid-2016, an apparent response to geopolitical tensions surrounding the deployment of the THAAD missile defense system in South Korea. However, the disappearance of Korean films and series from China has never been officially acknowledged.

While direct distribution of K-content remains limited, Joy Kim, international sales manager at Showbox, said it is working on “Korean IP in collaboration with various Chinese companies”.

The two nations have previously worked well together, co-producing and exchanging films and series, due to their close cultural ties. A further Korean representative said Chinese remakes of Korean stories align with Chinese audiences’ preferences.

“When it comes to remakes, Korean stories seamlessly translate into the Chinese market, thanks to shared cultural and social values, relatable themes, and a proven audience appeal — making them both familiar and captivating for Chinese viewers,” said the unnamed source.