South Korean sales company Finecut has closed deals across Asia for vigilante action film Brave Citizen, ahead of its local release on October 25.

Theatrical distribution deals have been secured for Japan (Kadokawa K+), Taiwan (Moviecloud) and Vietnam (Lumix Media). An additional inflight deal has been closed with Kairos Distribution.

Directed by Park Jin-pyo (Voice Of A Murderer), the film is presented by Content Wavve, one of the leading OTT platforms in South Korea.

It is based on a webtoon of the same name, which was serialised on the Comico platform in Korea and Japan, leading the chart on the Korean platform.

Brave Citizen centres on an aspiring boxer who has become a substitute teacher after quitting her fighting career. After confronting a villainous student, she decides to don a mask to conceal her identity and secretly fight for justice.

The cast is led by Shin Hae-sun, known for Don’t Buy The Seller, See You In My 19th Life and Mr. Queen. The student is played by Lee Jun-young, whose credits include Netflix titles Mask Girl and Love And Leashes.

The film is produced by StudioN, owned by Naver Webtoon, which is known for Netflix titles Bloodhounds and Sweet Home. Co-producers are Vol Media, and Oscar10studio.

Distribution in Korea will be handled by Mindmark, a financier and distributor that recently worked on Honey Sweet and Love Reset.