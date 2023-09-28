South Korea’s Plus M Entertainment is set to launch sales on romantic drama Love In The Big City and revenge thriller Revolver at Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM, October 7-10).

A first look at both titles can be seen above.

Revolver reunites Cannes best actress winner Jeon Do-yeon with director Oh Seung-uk for the first time since The Shameless, which played in Un Certain Regard at Cannes in 2015. Jeon is also known for roles in Lee Chang-dong’s Secret Sunshine, for which she won the best actress award at Cannes in 2007, and more recently Netflix feature Kill Boksoon, which premiered at the Berlinale in February.

In Revolver, Jeon stars as an ex-police officer seeking revenge after serving a prison sentence for someone else and discovering that the promised compensation for her time behind bars has vanished.

The film also stars Ji Chang-wook and Lim Ji-yeon from Netflix series Lovestruck In The City and The Glory, respectively. Lim plays a mysterious woman who arrives to collect Jeon’s ex-cop on her day of release while Ji plays the man behind it all.

It is produced by Sanai Pictures, which has a string of Cannes titles to its name including The Shameless, Hopeless and Hunt, the latter directed by Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae. Plus M Entertainment, which worked with Sanai Pictures on Hunt and Hopeless, is also backing and distributing Revolver, which is understood to be ready in time for submission to Cannes in 2024.

Love In The Big City stars Kim Go-eun, known for 2022 film Hero, TV series Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Yumi’s Cells, alongside Steve Sanghyun Noh, of hit Apple TV+ series Pachinko.

It is directed by E.oni (also known as Lee Eon-hee), whose credits include 2018 action comedy The Accidental Detective 2: In Action and 2016 mystery thriller Missing.

In the upcoming film, Kim plays a free-spirted woman who is always at the centre of gossip while Noh’s character is set on keeping his gay identity a secret. After she discovers his secret by chance, the two misfits move in together while attempting to find love in a prejudiced world.

The story is based on Park Sang-young’s bestselling novel, which was published in 20 countries and longlisted for the 2022 International Booker Prize. Set for release in 2024, it is also set to be adapted as a TV series.

At the ACFM, Plus M’s slate also includes Kim Chang-Hoon’s Hopeless, which plays in Busan’s Korean Cinema Today strand, following its premiere in Un Certain Regard at Cannes.