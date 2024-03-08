South Korea’s Redice Entertainment, creator of hit webtoon Solo Leveling, has invested in Thai horror The Cursed Land as the company moves to extend activities outside its home market.

Redice Entertainment CEO Woogy Han and Neramitnung Film CEO Kanogwan Watchara signed an investment agreement in Bangkok on Thursday (March 7). It marks the first major outside investment in a Neramitnung Film production, which has previously fully financed its own titles.

“We see immense potential in Thai films, particularly within the horror genre,” said Han. “Genre films like The Cursed Land have a widespread appeal worldwide, presenting us with significant opportunities for growth.

“We are actively seeking local production and financial partners in Southeast Asia. Together, we aim to leverage our existing intellectual properties while also uncovering hidden gems, allowing us to deliver unique and localised products tailored to each territory in Southeast Asia. We believe that through collaboration, we can unlock the full potential of the region’s entertainment industry.”

The Cursed Land, which received its world premiere at Rotterdam International Film Festival in January, follows a father and daughter who unwittingly unleash a raging djinn. They have no choice but to travel to the country’s deep south to seek help from a witch doctor despite the heavy military presence there.

The cast includes Ananda Everingham, Bront Palarae and Jennis Oprasert, formerly of Thai girl group BNK 48. It is produced by Nonzee Nimibutr and directed by Panu Aree, who co-wrote the screenplay with Kong Rithdee. Panu is also an executive at Neramitnung Film, an upcoming Thai film studio with box office hits 4 Kings and its sequel among its productions.

WME Independent represents The Cursed Land internationally except Thailand. Neramitnung is set to open the film theatrically in Thailand in July.